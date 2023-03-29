Report: Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis in contract discussions

The Washington Wizards are in discussions with big man Kristaps Porzingis about a contract extension, The Athletic reported Wednesday

Porzingis has a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season, and it's possible he could opt out and instead sign a long-term deal. He is eligible to receive a four-year, $180 million offer, but it isn't clear whether the Wizards would invest that much on someone with Porzingis' injury history

The 27-year-old Porzingis never has played an 82-game season. His high is 72 as a rookie with the New York Knicks in 2015-16. He has appeared in 65 this season for the Wizards and averaged a career-high 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks

The Athletic also reported that the Wizards and forward Kyle Kuzma have "mutual interest" in a new deal. Kuzma is expected to decline a $13 million player option for next year and would become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't re-sign in Washington

In 64 games this season, the 27-year-old Kuzma has averages of 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His points average also is a career high.

Kuzma currently is sidelined with an ankle injury.

--Field Level Media