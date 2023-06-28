Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Wolves decline to guarantee Taurean Prince’s contract

Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) celebrates his three point score in the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves declined to guarantee forward Taurean Prince's $7.4 million contract for the upcoming season, making him a free agent, ESPN reported Wednesday

Prince, 29, averaged 8.1 points per game in his two seasons with the Wolves.

He averages 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 424 career games (222 starts) for four teams, including the Atlanta Hawks (2016-19).

The Utah Jazz selected Prince No. 12 overall in the 2016 draft but traded him to the Hawks two weeks later as part of a three-team trade.

The Timberwolves are now $15.6 million under the luxury tax, per ESPN, with four open roster spots

--Field Level Media