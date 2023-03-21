Report: Wolves optimistic Towns, Edwards will return Wed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are optimistic that Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will return from injuries Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Towns has missed 52 games with a right calf strain; Edwards sustained a right ankle sprain Friday night against Chicago.

The Wolves sit No. 8 in the Western Conference and have lost five of their past seven games. They enter Tuesday's action 1/2-game out of seventh and 1/2-game from dropping out of the play-in tournament.

Minnesota is 26-26 in Towns' absence. He suffered the injury Nov. 28 in a loss at Washington.

In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting to go with 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns is in his eighth season with Minnesota. He has career averages of 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 503 games (all starts).

A first-time All-Star this season, Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals through 71 starts.

He owns career averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists in 215 games (198 starts) since Minnesota made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media