Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the New England Patriots next week, NFL Network reported Friday

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is scheduled to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to earlier reports.

The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England is Bill O'Brien, whose head coaching tenure in Houston (2014-20) overlapped with Hopkins' time with the Texans (2013-19).

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins, 31, on May 30 after three seasons after they reportedly failed to find a trade partner.

While the Cardinals cleared $8.15 million in salary cap space with the move, they incurred a dead cap hit of $22.6 million, per Spotrac.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in Arizona. He has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 TDs in 145 career games (all starts).

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three scores during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed the final two games with a knee injury.

The Patriots' wide receivers room includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and a pair of rookie sixth-round draft picks, Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas

--Field Level Media