NFL

Report: XFL WR Jahcour Pearson working out for Browns

By
Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (3) tries to break away from St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Mike Hampton (8) during the second half at Lumen Field. St. Louis defeated Seattle 20-18.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jahcour Pearson, the XFL's leading receiver this season, reportedly is working out for the Cleveland Browns

The former Ole Miss wideout paced the XFL with 60 catches and finished with 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Pearson previously had tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. He spent time in rookie camp with the New York Giants in 2022.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Pearson's planned workout for Cleveland.

Pearson caught 26 passes for 392 yards in 10 games at Ole Miss in 2021. He transferred to the Rebels after posting 105 receptions for 1,072 yards and seven scores in four seasons at Western Kentucky (2017-20).

--Field Level Media