NFL

Reports: 49ers' Nick Bosa agrees to 5-year, $170M extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the third quarter at Levi&#39;s Stadium.
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Nick Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Watch
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Did Deion Sanders and Colorado deliver the biggest upset of CFB Week 1? | Agree to Disagree
5 hours ago
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Friday 12:39PM

Per reports, the deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed. The $34 million average annual salary eclipsed the $31.7 million average of Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Advertisement

Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and earned his third Pro Bowl selection with a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He was third in quarterback pressures with 58.

Bosa, 25, also had 51 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games (all starts) last season. He has totaled 43 sacks, 156 tackles and eight forced fumbles in 51 career games (49 starts) with the 49ers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media