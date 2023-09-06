Reports: 76ers bring back Danny Green with 1-year deal

Sharpshooter Danny Green is rejoining the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, according to reports.

Green, 36, was traded to Memphis in 2022 after two seasons with the 76ers. He ended his time in Philadelphia with torn ligaments in his left knee, an injury that occurred in the playoffs and required surgery.

Waived by the Houston Rockets after a trade with the Grizzlies last season, Green ended last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and made an appearance in the playoffs to keep his streak of postseason appearances since 2011 alive. He played in only 11 regular-season games last season.

Green is a career 40 percent shooter from 3-point range and has a close bond with MVP center Joel Embiid.

In 830 career games (709 starts) with six teams, Green has averaged 8.7 points and 1.9 3-point field goals per game. He is a three-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs (2014), Toronto Raptors (2019) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

