Reports: ACC considering SMU for expansion

Stanford and Cal aren't the only schools the Atlantic Coast Conference is weighing for potential expansion.

SMU, the private university in the Dallas metro area, is a third option being considered for an ACC invite, Yahoo Sports and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

ACC administrators are meeting Tuesday evening to review the financial outlooks for adding all three schools or adding just the two California schools, according to the reports.

SMU currently plays in the American Athletic Conference and has been passed over as an expansion target for other power conferences like the more geographically fitting Big 12.

The Mustangs claimed national football titles in 1935, 1981 and 1982. A longtime member of the Southwest Conference, SMU went on to play in the Western Athletic Conference and Conference USA after the Southwest folded.

A pay-to-play scandal led SMU to receive the so-called death penalty in the 1980s. The program was not allowed to compete in the 1987 and 1988 seasons.

—Field Level Media