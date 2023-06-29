Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Andre Drummond opts in with Bulls for 2023-24

Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) smiles as he warms up before an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at United Center.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago center Andre Drummond exercised his $3.36 million option to remain with the Bulls in 2023-24, multiple outlets reported Thursday

The two-time All-Star averaged 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 12.7 minutes in 67 games off the Chicago bench last season.

Drummond, 29, owns career averages of 13.2 points and 12.7 rebounds in 785 games (630 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Bulls

Detroit drafted him with the ninth overall pick in 2012 and he led the league in rebounding four times over a five-season span from 2015-20.

--Field Level Media