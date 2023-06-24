Reports: Angels demote Jared Walsh, recall David Fletcher

The Los Angeles Angels optioned first baseman Jared Walsh to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled infielder David Fletcher, according to multiple reports on Saturday

Walsh was an All-Star in 2021 when he batted .277 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs but slumped badly last season while battling thoracic outlet syndrome.

Walsh also disclosed during spring training that he was dealing with neurological issues and he missed the first 46 games of this season while getting treatment.

Since returning to the majors on May 20, the 29-year-old Walsh hit just .119 with one homer and five RBIs in 28 games.

Fletcher, 29, was a key player for the Angels from 2019-21. But he sustained a core muscle injury in 2022 and played in just 61 games and was 2-for-16 in eight games for Los Angeles earlier this season

Fletcher has stood out for the Bees, batting .383 with one homer and 24 RBIs in 43 games.

The Angels also optioned 27-year-old infielder Michael Stefanic (2-for-7 with Los Angeles) to Salt Lake and added infielder Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Escobar was acquired from the New York Mets on Friday

Escobar, 34, was batting .236 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 40 games with the Mets. He was an All-Star in 2021 when he split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

