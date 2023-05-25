The Los Angeles Angels are set to promote former first-round pick and No. 5 prospect Sam Bachman from Double-A Rocket City, multiple outlets reported Thursday

The Angels will work Bachman, the team's No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 draft, out of the bullpen in an attempt to buttress their middle-inning relief

A corresponding move is expected Friday, both to open a spot on the active roster as well as the Angels' 40-man roster

Bachman, 23, is 3-2 with a 5.81 ERA in six starts this season with Rocket City in Madison, Ala.

The right-hander would be the third prospect the Angels have promoted straight from Double-A this season, joining catcher Logan O'Hoppe (No. 1 prospect) and shortstop Zach Neto (No. 2), per MLB Pipeline ratings

Neto was the first 2022 draft pick to reach the majors when he debuted in April.

O'Hoppe was an instant sensation, blasting four home runs and 13 RBIs in 16 games before tearing his labrum in his left shoulder. He underwent surgery and is out three-to-five more months.

--Field Level Media