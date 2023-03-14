Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Avs' Artturi Lehkonen breaks finger, will have surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 13, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at the Bell Centre.
Mar 13, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at the Bell Centre.
Image: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Artturi Lehkonen's return to Montreal started with a bang Monday night, but ended with a break, and questions about the forward's immediate future.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

Lehkonen scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's four first-period goals in an eventual 8-4 win over the Canadiens, but then suffered a broken finger that will reportedly require surgery.

According to multiple media reports, Avs coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen will travel with the team to Toronto but then return to Denver to undergo surgery.

Advertisement

"Overall really happy with the game even though it came at a cost tonight with losing Lehkonen," Bednar said. "We'll have to see."

Colorado acquired the 27-year-old Finnish player last March for their eventual Stanley Cup-winning run. He had six goals and three assists over 16 regular-season games after the trade, then added 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games in the playoffs.

Top Image
Tout Image
Clip Coupon
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Up to 20 hours of battery
It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity like taking to the beach or pool

Advertisement

He has 20 goals and 29 assists -- both career highs -- in 62 games this season.

Lehkonen has 100 goals and 107 assists in 474 career games. He played the first 396 games of his career with Montreal, which drafted him in the second round (55th overall) in 2013.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Bednar does not have a timeline for Lehkonen's recovery.

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL