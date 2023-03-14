Reports: Avs' Artturi Lehkonen breaks finger, will have surgery

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Artturi Lehkonen's return to Montreal started with a bang Monday night, but ended with a break, and questions about the forward's immediate future.

Lehkonen scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's four first-period goals in an eventual 8-4 win over the Canadiens, but then suffered a broken finger that will reportedly require surgery.

According to multiple media reports, Avs coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen will travel with the team to Toronto but then return to Denver to undergo surgery.

Advertisement

"Overall really happy with the game even though it came at a cost tonight with losing Lehkonen," Bednar said. "We'll have to see."

Colorado acquired the 27-year-old Finnish player last March for their eventual Stanley Cup-winning run. He had six goals and three assists over 16 regular-season games after the trade, then added 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games in the playoffs.

He has 20 goals and 29 assists -- both career highs -- in 62 games this season.

Lehkonen has 100 goals and 107 assists in 474 career games. He played the first 396 games of his career with Montreal, which drafted him in the second round (55th overall) in 2013.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Bednar does not have a timeline for Lehkonen's recovery.

--Field Level Media