Reports: Bears acquire G Dan Feeney from Dolphins

Bears acquire G Dan Feeney from Dolphins

Field Level Media
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets guard Dan Feeney (67) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are acquiring veteran guard Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins for a 2024 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Feeney, 29, signed a one-year deal with Miami in March after spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

A Chicago-area native, Feeney was a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and has played in 96 games (64 starts) with the Chargers (2017-20) and Jets.

Feeney has experience at left and right guard and at center and adds depth in Chicago, where offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is out indefinitely with a leg injury.

—Field Level Media