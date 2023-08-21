Reports: Bears LG Teven Jenkins (leg) could miss time

Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins has been sidelined by a leg injury and the timeline for his return is uncertain, the Chicago Tribune and ESPN reported.

Jenkins could be out six weeks with the injury, the Tribune reported Sunday, which would cause him to miss the first month of the regular season.

Jenkins met with reporters after an evening training camp practice last Thursday and spoke with reporters but did not mention an injury. He then sat out the Bears' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, as did many starters.

The 25-year-old had missed the first day of camp with an undisclosed injury before returning.

Jenkins played in 13 games in 2022, starting 11. He was a second-round draft pick (No. 39 overall) in 2021 and got into six games (two starts) as a rookie.

The Bears may have depth problems with their interior offensive line, as starting right guard Nate Davis and backup lineman Lucas Patrick have missed much of camp with undisclosed injuries. Center Cody Whitehair is dealing with a hand injury.

Chicago also placed defensive back Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived/injured tight end Jared Pinkney on Monday.

Colbert, 29, is on his sixth team in seven NFL seasons and saw the field in two games for the Bears in 2022. Pinkney, 26, played in six career games for the Detroit Lions (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2022).

—Field Level Media