Reports: Bills RB Damien Harris released from hospital

By
Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris (22) was taken off the field on a backboard and in an ambulance after taking a hit against the Giants.
Bills running back Damien Harris has been released from a Buffalo-area hospital after suffering a neck injury in Sunday night's win over the New York Giants, The Schultz Report and ESPN reported Monday.

Harris has a neck sprain and still has pain but will be fine, per the reports.

Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering the injury late in the second quarter of the Bills' 14-9 win in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Harris took a carry on third-and-1 and gained 1 yard before New York's Bobby Okereke initiated shoulder-to-shoulder contact in tackling him. Harris' head also appeared to hit the offensive lineman in front of him.

Harris remained on the ground and was immediately tended to by trainers. He was secured to a backboard. Harris gave a thumbs-up gesture before being loaded onto the ambulance.

The Bills later reported that Harris had movement in his arms and legs and was being taken to the hospital for further testing. Following the game, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said scans done on Harris came back normal.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after four with the New England Patriots. He was hurt on his first carry of the game.

—Field Level Media