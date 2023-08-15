NFL

Reports: Bills T Brandon Shell planning to retire

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) is seen on the field prior to the the start of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) is seen on the field prior to the the start of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL.
Image: ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not at practice Tuesday and intends to retire, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old veteran signed a one-year contract with the Bills in May for $1.32 million, according to Spotrac.

The New York Jets drafted Shell in the fifth round in 2016 out of South Carolina.

Shell played in 13 games (11 starts) for the Miami Dolphins last season.

He started 72 of his 83 career games with the Jets (2016-19), Seattle Seahawks (2020-21) and Dolphins.

—Field Level Media