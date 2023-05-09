Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reports: Braves OF Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to DUI

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) runs to third against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Apr 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) runs to third against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was fined $1,000, according to multiple reports Tuesday that cited records from Norcross (Ga.) Municipal Court

Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What sport would Jesus play? | Rainn Wilson
Yesterday
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Ozuna, 32, was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail last August after Norcross police pulled him over on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain his lane.

Advertisement

The incident report said the arresting officer had to drive nearly 90 mph to catch up to Ozuna in a 35-mph zone. The report also said that, upon being pulled over, Ozuna said, ‘Sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves.'" He declined to submit a breath sample

After he was released from jail, it wasn't long before he returned to the Braves' lineup

54 Can Backpack Cooler
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler

Literal genius
This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues.

Advertisement

"I disappointed my team," Ozuna told reporters then. "I disappointed my family. I don't have anything to say more. It's a legal matter."

The incident marked Ozuna's second arrest since signing a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves in 2021

Advertisement

Ozuna was arrested on assault and battery charges in May 2021 after police reportedly saw him grab his wife by the neck. He did not play the rest of the season for the Braves, who went on to win the World Series

In September of that year, Ozuna agreed to a pretrial resolution that included six months of supervision and a 24-week family violence intervention program. MLB later gave him a retroactive, unpaid suspension of 20 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Advertisement

Ozuna is batting a career-low .146 with six home runs and nine RBIs in 24 games this season, but does have four of those home runs in his last five games. He's a career .266 hitter with 202 homers, 202 doubles and 685 RBIs.

--Field Level Media