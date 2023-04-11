Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reports: Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have Tommy John surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Aug 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Ian Anderson, who was key to the Atlanta Braves' postseason runs in 2020 and ‘21, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday

Watch
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
4 hours ago
Rudy Gobert punches Kyle Anderson, remains waste of money | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Anderson was 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA as a rookie and went 2-0 with an 0.96 ERA in four postseason starts.

Advertisement

In 2021, he was 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA in the regular season and 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in the playoffs as Atlanta won the World Series.

Amid a disappointing 2022 season, the Braves sent him to Triple-A Gwinnett last August

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

He started this season at Gwinnett and was rocked in his only start, giving up six runs (four earned) in 2/3 of an inning. His torn UCL subsequently was diagnosed.

Anderson, 24, has a career record of 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA in 52 starts.

This adds to the Braves' pitching woes

Ace Max Fried (hamstring), closer Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), reliever Collin McHugh (shoulder) and potential starter Kolby Allard (oblique) all are on the injured list. Tyler Matzek and Huascar Ynoa both are out for the season following Tommy John surgery.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media