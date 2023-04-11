Reports: Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Ian Anderson, who was key to the Atlanta Braves' postseason runs in 2020 and ‘21, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Anderson was 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA as a rookie and went 2-0 with an 0.96 ERA in four postseason starts.

In 2021, he was 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA in the regular season and 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in the playoffs as Atlanta won the World Series.

Amid a disappointing 2022 season, the Braves sent him to Triple-A Gwinnett last August

He started this season at Gwinnett and was rocked in his only start, giving up six runs (four earned) in 2/3 of an inning. His torn UCL subsequently was diagnosed.

Anderson, 24, has a career record of 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA in 52 starts.

This adds to the Braves' pitching woes

Ace Max Fried (hamstring), closer Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), reliever Collin McHugh (shoulder) and potential starter Kolby Allard (oblique) all are on the injured list. Tyler Matzek and Huascar Ynoa both are out for the season following Tommy John surgery.

