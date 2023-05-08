Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Broncos re-sign veteran S Kareem Jackson

By
Field Level Media
Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will bring back safety Kareem Jackson on a one-year contract, multiple reports said Monday

The deal is worth $2.67 million, according to 9News in Denver.

Jackson, 35, played the past four seasons for the Broncos after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Houston Texans

Jackson started all 17 games last season and has made 61 appearances (all starts) in his four years in Denver. He's recorded 342 tackles, four interceptions, 19 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and one sack for the Broncos

In 193 career games (185 starts), he has totaled 901 tackles, 20 picks, 107 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and seven recoveries.

--Field Level Media