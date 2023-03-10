Reports: Broncos release Graham Glasgow, Ronald Darby, Chase Edmonds

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Denver Broncos made a series of cap-saving moves Friday by releasing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, cornerback Ronald Darby and running back Chase Edmonds, several outlets reported.

The release of Glasgow saves Denver $11 million, Darby saves the franchise $9.6 million and Edmonds saves it $5.9 million, according to reports.

Glasgow, 30, was entering the final year of a four-year, $44 million contract. He has played guard and center during his seven-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Broncos (2020-22). He appeared in all 17 games for Denver last season, starting 13.

Darby, 29, was a starting cornerback for the Broncos before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5. In two seasons with the Broncos, Darby had 67 tackles, a forced fumble and no interceptions across 16 games (all starts). He previously played for the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Washington (2020).

The Broncos acquired Edmonds, 26, from the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1 in the trade that sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to Miami. Edmonds then suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 11 and returned in late December.

Edmonds only made five appearances and one start for the Broncos, taking 26 carries for 125 yards and catching six passes for 61 yards without a touchdown. In 70 career games (18 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2018-21), Miami and Denver, Edmonds has 401 rushing attempts for 1,796 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 144 receptions for 1,078 yards and six scores.

--Field Level Media