Reports: Broncos signing veteran WR Phillip Dorsett

By
Field Level Media
Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Image: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad, per multiple reports.

The former first-round pick was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in their final cuts on Tuesday.

Dorsett, 30, played briefly with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2021 season in Seattle.

He has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 92 games (19 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-16), New England Patriots (2017-19), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seahawks (2021) and Houston Texans (2021-22).

The Colts drafted Dorsett with the 29th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media