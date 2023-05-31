The Denver Broncos are signing well-traveled Elliott Fry after releasing fellow kicker Brandon McManus last week, NFL Network and 9News reported on Wednesday

Fry joined former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher and Parker White during a tryout for the position. Fry would be the lone kicker on the Broncos' depth chart

Fry, 28, has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals during his NFL career. He is 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-7 on extra-point tries for his career. McManus, by comparison, has 274 FG attempts.

McManus, 31, spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Broncos before being released on May 23. The former team captain was the final player remaining from Denver's Super Bowl 50 win over Carolina

