NFL

Reports: Browns acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. (35) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.
Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. (35) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. from the New England Patriots in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., multiple media outlets reported.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Strong, 24, rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in 15 games during his rookie season. He also played on special teams for the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State.

Advertisement

Wheatley, 26, spent last season on the Browns' practice squad. He is the son of former NFL running back and current Wayne State coach Tyrone Wheatley.

—Field Level Media