Reports: Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start, Deshaun Watson out

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes his first career start on Sunday at Baltimore after Deshaun Watson was ruled out due to a sore right shoulder, per multiple reports.

Watson was questionable all week and hoped to get the green light after a pregame workout, leaving head coach Kevin Stefanski to delay the decision on his starting quarterback until gameday.

Largely an observer at Friday's practice, Watson still claimed he would be ready to lead the Browns (2-1) against the Ravens (2-1).

Thompson-Robinson took more than 90 percent of the first-team reps on Thursday and Friday. He said he would be ready if his number is called.

"I'm ready for it. Very confident in my preparation for it the week," Thompson-Robinson said.

Watson has four touchdown passes, two interceptions and two fumbles lost in three games this season.

Thompson-Robinson completed 63.8 percent of his passes (37 of 58) with two touchdown passes and had 69 rushing yards in the preseason.

The Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson with the 140th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was a five-year starter at UCLA.

—Field Level Media