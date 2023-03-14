Reports: Browns land DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Cleveland Browns beefed up their defensive line on Monday, agreeing to free agent deals with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo, according to multiple media reports.

Tomlinson reportedly will receive a four-year, $57 million contract that features $27.5 million guaranteed. Okoronkwo reportedly will get a three-year, $19 million pact that could be worth as much as $22 million.

Tomlinson, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with 2.5 sacks in each campaign. Last season, he had 42 tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 13 games, all starts.

A second-round pick of the Giants in 2017, he spent four seasons in New York before joining the Vikings. In 93 career games, all starts, he has 13 sacks, 288 tackles (26 for loss), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Okoronkwo, 27, played for the Houston Texans in 2022 following three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

After logging just 4.5 sacks in 33 games, no starts, for Los Angeles, Okoronkwo had five sacks in 17 games (eight starts) for Houston. For his career, he has 78 tackles (14 for loss), three forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

--Field Level Media