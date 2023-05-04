Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Browns reach deal with S Rodney McLeod

Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) stands on the sideline Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Image: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with veteran safety Rodney McLeod, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday

McLeod will be reunited with new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in January to replace Joe Woods. Schwartz and McLeod were linked for five of the latter's six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

McLeod, 32, flourished in his lone season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He recorded career-high totals in tackles (96), passes defensed (eight) and tackles for loss (eight).

Undrafted out of Virginia in 2012, McLeod has 689 tackles, 18 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 156 career games (138 starts) with the then-St. Louis Rams, Eagles and Colts.

--Field Level Media