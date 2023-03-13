Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear $36M cap space

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a practice pass as head coach Kevin Stefanski (right) watches before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a practice pass as head coach Kevin Stefanski (right) watches before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Image: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson agreed to convert his $46 million base salary into a partial bonus, clearing $36 million under the 2023 salary cap for the Cleveland Browns, per multiple reports.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

The modification was expected following general manager Andrew Berry's suggestion the accounting tactic was "on the table" for the Browns, who are navigating the atypical fully guaranteed contract Watson signed in 2022.

By moving the quarterback's salary to bonus and spreading the cap hit over the final four years of a five-year, $230 million deal, the Browns increased Watson's cap hit to $64 million each of the next three years.

Advertisement

The NFL suspended Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season and fined him $5 million for off-field personal conduct violations related to accusations from more than two dozen female massage therapists who said he committed sexual misconduct. He was scheduled to have a cap hit of more than $54 million.

The highest salary cap charge in the history of the NFL for a single season to date is $39 million.

Top Image
Tout Image
Clip Coupon
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Up to 20 hours of battery
It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity like taking to the beach or pool

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL