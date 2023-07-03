Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Bucks agree to one-year deal with G Malik Beasley

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots during warm ups prior to game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Apr 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots during warm ups prior to game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a one-year deal with guard Malik Beasley, The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

The deal is worth $2.7 million, according to ESPN.

Beasley became a free agent last Thursday when the Los Angeles Lakers declined a $16.5 million option for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Beasley averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 81 games (27 starts) last season, splitting time with the Utah Jazz (55 games) and Lakers (26). Los Angeles acquired him from the Jazz at the trade deadline.

Beasley has career averages of 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 417 games (114 starts) over seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2016-20), Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-22), Jazz and Lakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beasley's best season came with the Timberwolves in 2019-20, when he averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebonds per game.

--Field Level Media