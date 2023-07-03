Reports: Bucks agree to one-year deal with G Malik Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a one-year deal with guard Malik Beasley, The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday

The deal is worth $2.7 million, according to ESPN.

Beasley became a free agent last Thursday when the Los Angeles Lakers declined a $16.5 million option for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old Beasley averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 81 games (27 starts) last season, splitting time with the Utah Jazz (55 games) and Lakers (26). Los Angeles acquired him from the Jazz at the trade deadline.

Beasley has career averages of 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 417 games (114 starts) over seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2016-20), Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-22), Jazz and Lakers.

Beasley's best season came with the Timberwolves in 2019-20, when he averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebonds per game.

--Field Level Media