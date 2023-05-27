The Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, multiple outlets reported Saturday

Griffin, 48, has never been an NBA head coach. He spent the past five seasons as an assistant to Nick Nurse with the Raptors and previously was on the coaching staffs of the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18), Orlando Magic (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (2010-15).

After playing nine NBA seasons with five teams, Griffin began his NBA coaching career as an assistant coach with the Bucks for two seasons (2008-10) under Scott Skiles

Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons and an NBA championship.

Other reported finalists for the position were Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Nurse.

Budenholzer, 53, was 271-120 in Milwaukee, making the playoffs every year and winning the title in 2021.

The Bucks (58-24) had the best record in the NBA this season but lost in five games to the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs

Griffin averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 477 games (179 starts) with the Boston Celtics (1999-2001), Dallas Mavericks (2001-03, 2005-06), Houston Rockets (2003-04), Chicago Bulls (2004-05, 2006-08) and the Seattle SuperSonics (2008).

Griffin's son, A.J. Griffin, was a rookie forward this season with the Atlanta Hawks.

--Field Level Media