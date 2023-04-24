Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Bucs pick up OT Tristan Wirfs' 5th-year option

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) celebrates after beating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) celebrates after beating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on Monday, multiple media outlets reported

Watch
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stone Cold suffers identity crisis while filming new show
Friday 1:59PM
Stomps, flips, and airline etiquette | Worst of the Week
Friday 12:28PM

Wirfs, who is set to earn $2.8 million this year, will receive $18.24 million in 2024.

Advertisement

The move comes one week before the deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on 2020 draftees. The 2023 draft is set to begin Thursday.

Wirfs, 24, was named a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, and he made first-team All-Pro in 2021.

Top Image
Tout Image
$50 off
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Disc version
Bundle includes PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarök full game voucher

Advertisement

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs has been beaten for only five sacks in 3,186 snaps as the Buccaneers' right tackle. He has been called for just 10 penalties

He started every game for Tampa Bay in 2020, when the team won the Super Bowl. Wirfs again started every regular-season game the following year, but he missed four games late in the 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers reportedly might move Wirfs to left tackle after they released Donovan Smith

Tampa Bay selected Wirfs 13th overall in 2020 out of Iowa.

--Field Level Media