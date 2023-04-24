Reports: Bucs pick up OT Tristan Wirfs' 5th-year option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on Monday, multiple media outlets reported

Wirfs, who is set to earn $2.8 million this year, will receive $18.24 million in 2024.

The move comes one week before the deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on 2020 draftees. The 2023 draft is set to begin Thursday.

Wirfs, 24, was named a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, and he made first-team All-Pro in 2021.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs has been beaten for only five sacks in 3,186 snaps as the Buccaneers' right tackle. He has been called for just 10 penalties

He started every game for Tampa Bay in 2020, when the team won the Super Bowl. Wirfs again started every regular-season game the following year, but he missed four games late in the 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers reportedly might move Wirfs to left tackle after they released Donovan Smith

Tampa Bay selected Wirfs 13th overall in 2020 out of Iowa.

