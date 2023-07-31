Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Reports: Bucs rookie Calijah Kancey's calf injury not serious

Field Level Media
Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (DL09) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The right calf injury that sidelined Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive end Calijah Kancey on Sunday will not cause him to miss the start of the season, according to multiple reports

Kancey underwent an MRI exam on his calf on Monday and it showed no serious damage, according to the Tampa Bay Times. ESPN later reported the injury should keep Kancey out "a few weeks." The team's first-round draft pick had a noncontact injury which coach Todd Bowles called a calf strain after Sunday's practice

The injury occurred during training camp as Kancey, 22, was turning the corner on a drill. He pulled his right leg up, then hopped forward without putting weight on the leg. He grabbed his lower leg toward his calf before being helped onto a cart and taken off the field

Kancey, the 19th pick overall in this year's draft and a Miami native, raised eyebrows when he ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine

He played three years at Pitt. In 2022, he earned first-team All-America honors with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 11 games, becoming Pitt's first unanimous All-America selection since Aaron Donald

