Reports: Bucs to sign Baker Mayfield as Tom Brady replacement

Quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers that presents the former No. 1 overall pick an opportunity to start, according to multiple reports.

Tampa Bay would become Mayfield's fourth team in three years. The 27-year-old helped his chances by finishing last season strong after being claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers lost Tom Brady to his second, apparently official, retirement at the end of the 2022 season and are in the midst of a major roster overhaul due to salary cap restrictions.

Advertisement

Mayfield was drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and became expendable with the team's acquisition of Deshaun Watson last year. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers and opened the season as the starter before injury and ineffectiveness pushed him into a backup role.

As a rookie with the Browns, Mayfield had 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and had nine games with multiple TD passes. He had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020 before fighting through an injury-riddled 2021 season that prompted general manager Andrew Berry to kick the tires on a trade with the Houston Texans to add Watson.

With the Rams, Mayfield helped lead a game-winning drive two days after Los Angeles claimed him via waivers.

Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left stunned the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16, in Week 14. He threw a total of four touchdowns with two interceptions and was sacked 17 times in five games with the Rams.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers were left with one quarterback, Kyle Trask, on the roster when Brady retired in February. Blaine Gabbert, the No. 2 quarterback for the Bucs last season, is an unrestricted free agent.

--Field Level Media