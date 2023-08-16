NFL

Reports: Bucs WR Russell Gage suffers serious knee injury

Field Level Media
Aug 3, 2023; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was carted off the practice field with a knee injury Wednesday.

NFL Network said the non-contact injury, sustained while he was backpedaling during a joint practice with the New York Jets, is potentially season-ending.

Gage, 27, was said to be emotional and in tears as he was leaving the field, with teammates taking a knee around him in Florham Park, N.J.

Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2022.

He has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 scores in 74 games (25 starts) with the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018.

Gage is listed as a starter on the Tampa Bay depth chart, along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. His absence would give more playing time to Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore, among other wide receivers on the roster.

—Field Level Media