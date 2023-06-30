Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Bulls keep G Coby White, add G Jevon Carter

Field Level Media
Apr 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Coby White is returning to the Chicago Bulls, agreeing to a three-year deal, multiple outlets reported Friday

The Athletic first reported that White's contract was worth $33 million, but ESPN and NBC Sports Chicago stated the deal was for $40 million.

Coming off a season in which he averaged a career-low 9.7 points per game, White, 23, will have an opportunity to reclaim the starting point guard spot with Lonzo Ball expected to miss another season with a knee issue.

In four seasons with the Bulls, who selected him with the seventh overall pick in 2019, White has averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 269 games (74 starts)

In other free agency news Friday, the Bulls came to an agreement with former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on a three-year, $20 million deal, per ESPN

Both deals aren't official until July 6 due to NBA free agency guidelines.

Carter, 27, spent last season with the Bucks after signing with them in February 2022. In five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19, Phoenix Suns (2019-21), Brooklyn Nets (2021-22) and Bucks, Carter has averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 304 games (48 starts).

--Field Level Media