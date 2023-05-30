The Washington Capitals are expected to hire Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday

Carbery has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He formerly was the head coach of the Hershey Bears -- the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate -- from 2018-21

Carbery, 41, also played for the East Coast Hockey League's South Carolina Stingrays in 2010. The Stingrays are the current affiliate of Washington.

The Capitals parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette and assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe last month

Washington missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, ending an eight-year streak of making the postseason. Laviolette's teams went 115-78-27 in his three-year stay, including a 35-37-10 mark in 2022-23.

