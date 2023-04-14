Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Cardinals 5-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker requests trade

By
Field Level Media
Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the Arizona Cardinals reportedly exploring the future of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as mulling potential trades of their No. 3 overall pick in this month's draft, add another high-priority item to the front office's to-do list

Decide what to do about Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who requested a trade from the team, per multiple reports Friday.

The star defensive back, still in the prime of his career at 27, has two years remaining on a contract extension he signed in 2020. Though the final two seasons are not guaranteed, he is due $13.1 million in 2023 and $14.2 million the following season.

Baker had posted a mysterious video tweet Thursday showing NBA icon Michael Jordan alluding to taking things personally. The Cardinals defender also deleted references to the team from his Twitter profile

On Friday after reports of his trade demand surfaced, Baker addressed his home fan base by tweeting, "Love you cardinal fans!!!"

Since being drafted by Arizona in the second round (No. 36 overall) out of Washington in 2017, Baker has been the heart and soul of the defense. He has posted over 100 tackles in four of his six seasons and made the Pro Bowl five times, while being named first-team All-Pro twice (2017 and 2020).

No defensive back in the league has more tackles than Baker since he entered the league.

Despite missing Arizona's final two games last season because of a fractured shoulder he suffered in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker sported a team-high 111 tackles while adding two interceptions and seven passes defended.

In his six seasons, Baker has produced 650 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 sacks in 93 games (83 starts).

--Field Level Media