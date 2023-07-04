Reports: Carlos Rodon’s Yankees debut coming Friday

Barring setbacks, the New York Yankees are expected to see left-hander Carlos Rodon make his season and team debut Friday against the Chicago Cubs, multiple outlets reported.

Rodon made his third -- ostensibly final -- minor-league rehab start Saturday at High-A Hudson Valley. He allowed no runs in 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters.

Rodon signed with the Yankees as a free agent in December -- a six-year, $162 million contract -- but has yet to make his debut with the club due to a left forearm muscle strain. While Rodon recovered from that injury, back pain cropped up.

Rodon was coming off a 14-8 campaign with a 2.88 ERA in his one and only season with the San Francisco Giants. He was an All-Star in 2022 for San Francisco and in 2021 for the Chicago White Sox.

