Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler agreed to a revised contract that adds $1.75 million in incentives to his deal this season, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday

Ekeler was set to make $6.25 million in 2023, the final season of his four-year, $24.5 million contract.

Ekeler, 28, had requested a trade earlier this offseason and went so far as to tell SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio's Fantasy Dirt show last month that he deserves more pay and that the Chargers aren't playing ball

"I kinda got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said, 'Hey we don't want to talk about extensions anymore,'" Ekeler said at the time. "I was like, 'Wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt disrespected by my own organization.'

Ekeler has a combined 1,826 yards rushing and 1,369 receiving yards on 177 catches over the last two seasons. His 3,195 yards from scrimmage are third in the NFL in that span, and his 38 total touchdowns over the past two seasons -- 20 in 2021, 18 in 2022 -- lead all running backs.

The former undrafted free agent has gained 7,175 yards from scrimmage and scored 63 touchdowns in 89 games (54 starts) over six seasons with the Chargers

--Field Level Media