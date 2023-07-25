Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Chargers QB Justin Herbert agrees to record $262.5M deal

By
Field Level Media
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw during the first quarter of an NFL first round playoff game against the Jaguars. Syndication Florida Times Union
Image: Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the latest to earn the title of "highest-paid player in NFL history.

On the eve of Chargers training camp, Herbert agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $262.5 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday

The $52.5 million average annual value surpasses the previous mark set by Lamar Jackson, who signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason -- shortly after Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also due for an extension that could top Herbert's figure.

Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 after the Chargers selected him sixth overall out of Oregon in the 2020 NFL Draft, the third quarterback off the board behind Burrow (No. 1) and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins (No. 5)

Herbert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and earned MVP votes for the first time last year, when he threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while guiding the Chargers to the playoffs

In 49 career games (all starts), Herbert has thrown for 14,089 yards -- the most through a player's first three seasons in NFL history. He's amassed 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes.

--Field Level Media