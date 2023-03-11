Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Reports: Chargers restructure Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack deals

Field Level Media
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly restructured the contracts of linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, freeing up $25.99 million in cap space and bringing the Chargers closer to cap compliancy ahead of next week's start of the new league year.

The Chargers recently restructured Keenan Allen's deal to save $8.9 million in cap space, as well as that of fellow wide receiver Mike Williams to save $5.46 million.

The Chargers now have $17.295 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

The restructuring of Bosa's and Mack's contracts provides short-term cap relief for the coming season, though the cap hits increase in 2024 to $36.6 million for Bosa and to $38.5 million for Mack.

Bosa, 27, is a former No. 3 overall pick who has played seven seasons with the Chargers, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016. In 2022, the four-time Pro Bowler was limited to only 2.5 sacks in five games due to a groin injury that required surgery.

Mack, 32, played eight seasons with the Raiders (2014-17) and Bears (2018-21) before being traded to the Chargers before the 2022 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive seasons from 2015-20 and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. Mack had eight sacks in 17 starts last season.

--Field Level Media

