Reports: Chiefs, Pats, Titans pursuing DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins remains unemployed six weeks after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, but the market for the former All-Pro wide receiver could be heating up.

ESPN reported the Kansas City Chiefs are kicking the tires on a Hopkins deal, which follows previous visits to the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans

Hopkins was released on May 26, after the Cardinals were reportedly unable to find a trade partner for the 31-year-old, who skipped the start of voluntary organized team activities.

Hopkins had two years and $34.36 million in base pay left on his contract.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens were rumored to be interested in Hopkins, but he hasn't met with either team.

With the move, the rebuilding Cardinals cleared $8.15 million in salary cap space but will carry a dead cap hit of $22.6 million in 2023.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons in Arizona. A first-round pick in 2013, Hopkins spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Houston Texans before he was traded to Arizona by then head coach and acting GM Bill O'Brien. O'Brien is currently the offensive coordinator of the Patriots

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns during a 2022 season in which he missed the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the final two games with a knee injury.

The Cardinals' top wide receivers are Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore.

--Field Level Media