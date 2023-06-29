Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Reports: Clippers let G Eric Gordon walk in cap move

Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers declined to guarantee guard Eric Gordon's $20.9 million contract for the upcoming season, making the 15-year veteran an unrestricted free agent, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday

The move saves the Clippers $100 million on their projected luxury tax bill, per the reports

The Clippers acquired Gordon from Houston as part of a three-team trade with Memphis in February

Gordon, 34, played in 22 games (11 starts) for the Clippers, averaging 11.0 points. He finished with 12.4 points in 69 games (58 starts) overall in 2022-23

Gordon began his career with the Clippers after they selected him No. 7 overall in the 2008 draft. He's averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 818 career games (628 starts) with the Clippers, Rockets (2016-22) and New Orleans (2011-16)

--Field Level Media