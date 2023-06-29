Reports: Clippers let G Eric Gordon walk in cap move

The Los Angeles Clippers declined to guarantee guard Eric Gordon's $20.9 million contract for the upcoming season, making the 15-year veteran an unrestricted free agent, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday

The move saves the Clippers $100 million on their projected luxury tax bill, per the reports

The Clippers acquired Gordon from Houston as part of a three-team trade with Memphis in February

Gordon, 34, played in 22 games (11 starts) for the Clippers , averaging 11.0 points. He finished with 12.4 points in 69 games (58 starts) overall in 2022-23

Gordon began his career with the Clippers after they selected him No. 7 overall in the 2008 draft. He's averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 818 career games (628 starts) with the Clippers , Rockets (2016-22) and New Orleans (2011-16)

