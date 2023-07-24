Reports: Colts, QB Anthony Richardson agree to $34M deal

Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Indianpolis Colts agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $33.99 million, multiple outlets reported Monday

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson's contract includes a signing bonus of $21.72 million to be paid upfront in a lump sum.

Also Monday, the Houston Texans and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud reportedly reached agreement on a fully guaranteed four-year, $36.3 million rookie contract.

The Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, to a $37.95 million deal on Saturday.

Richardson, 21, played in 24 games over three seasons at Florida. He started 12 games in the 2022 season, posting a 6-6 record. He completed 176 passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He ran 103 times for 654 yards with nine scores.

Richardson and veteran Gardener Minshew will be competing for the starting job when training camp opens this week.

