Reports: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) to pass physical

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to pass his physical as soon as Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

Taylor, who is nursing an ankle injury, is not eligible to return to the team until Week 5 after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor, 24, had requested a trade on July 30 over the lack of contract extension talks. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31.

Colts owner Jim Irsay had said publicly the team does not plan to offer him a long-term contract nor trade him in the preseason. Later in August, the Colts reportedly gave Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Multiple media reports had the Colts in trade discussions for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and other options, and for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Taylor, who will make $4.3 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, can remain with the team this season. Indianapolis could then use the franchise tag on him or try to trade him next offseason.

Last season, Taylor was limited by injuries to 11 games and rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns. He had surgery on the ankle in the offseason.

He led the league in 2021 with 332 rushing attempts, 1,118 yards, a 106.5 per-game average, 18 TDs, 2,171 total yards and 20 total touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns and added 104 catches for 802 yards and three scores in 43 games (41 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Wisconsin.

—Field Level Media