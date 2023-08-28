NFL

Reports: Colts releasing WR Breshad Perriman

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (37) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Breshad Perriman (9) after his catch during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (37) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Breshad Perriman (9) after his catch during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly cutting wideout Breshad Perriman, a former first-round draft pick.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:24PM
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM

Multiple outlets reported Monday on the impending release of Perriman, who signed with the Colts in June.

Advertisement

Perriman, who turns 30 on Sept. 10, caught four passes for 34 yards during the preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Perriman with the 26th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He has 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns in 80 games (25 starts) with the Ravens (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019, 2021-22) and New York Jets (2020).

Advertisement
Advertisement

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

—Field Level Media