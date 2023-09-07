NFL

Reports: Colts' Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol

By
Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard (53) gets hyped up for practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
The Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard (53) gets hyped up for practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
Image: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to multiple reports.

The three-time All-Pro practiced on Wednesday and is on track for Sunday's home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leonard, 28, was injured during a joint practice session with the Chicago Bears on Aug. 16.

He was limited to three games last season due to a back injury, a broken nose and a concussion. He posted 11 tackles and one interception.

Leonard has 549 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions in 61 games (59 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2018.

—Field Level Media