Reports: Colts WR Ashton Dulin tears ACL in practice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin is out for the season with a torn ACL, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The injury reportedly occurred during Wednesday night's practice.

The speedy Dulin, 26, had been listed as the backup to Michael Pittman Jr. on the Colts' official depth chart.

Dulin caught 15 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in 16 games (12 starts) with Indianapolis in 2022.

Since joining the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has tallied 33 catches for 450 yards and three TDs in 55 games (three starts).

