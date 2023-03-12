Reports: Commanders' Daron Payne agrees to 4-year, $90M deal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

The contract would make Payne the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

The reports come on the heels of the Commanders placing the franchise tag on Payne on Feb. 28. He had been guaranteed a 2023 salary of $18.937 million had the two sides been unable to reach a long-term contract agreement by July 15.

Advertisement

Payne was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with a career-high 11.5 sacks to go along with 64 tackles (18 for loss), 20 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

The Alabama product was selected by Washington with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five seasons, the 25-year-old has played in 81 games (75 starts), compiling 291 tackles (40 for loss), 55 quarterback hits, 26 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a safety.

--Field Level Media