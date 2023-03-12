Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Commanders' Daron Payne agrees to 4-year, $90M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) runs out of the tunnel with teammates prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField.
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) runs out of the tunnel with teammates prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

The contract would make Payne the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

The reports come on the heels of the Commanders placing the franchise tag on Payne on Feb. 28. He had been guaranteed a 2023 salary of $18.937 million had the two sides been unable to reach a long-term contract agreement by July 15.

Advertisement

Payne was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with a career-high 11.5 sacks to go along with 64 tackles (18 for loss), 20 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

The Alabama product was selected by Washington with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five seasons, the 25-year-old has played in 81 games (75 starts), compiling 291 tackles (40 for loss), 55 quarterback hits, 26 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a safety.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL