Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs agree to 5-year $97M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the field during warmups prior to the Cowboys&#39; game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) gestures on the field during warmups prior to the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Tuesday

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

The deal is worth $97 million and has a maximum value of $104 million with incentives, according to NFL Network.

Advertisement

The deal reportedly includes a signing bonus of $21.25 million, according to ESPN.

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020 (51st overall), Diggs had 59 tackles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions while playing in all 17 games last season

Advertisement
Advertisement

Diggs, 24, led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 and has a total of 17 interceptions in 45 games (44 starts) over three seasons with the Cowboys

Had the deal not been reached, Diggs was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season.

The deal makes Diggs ($19.4 million average) one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL per average annual salary, behind Green Bay's Jaire Alexander ($21 million), Cleveland's Denzel Ward ($20.1 million), New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore ($19.52M) and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey ($19.5M).

--Field Level Media