NFL

Reports: Cowboys lose two rookies to torn ACLs

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two Dallas Cowboys rookies — third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens — are out for the season with torn ACLs, per multiple reports.

Watch
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 4:43PM
Whining or Wine-ing? James Harden vs Daryl Morey | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:15PM

Overshown injured his left knee while making a tackle during the first quarter of Saturday's 22-14 preseason loss at Seattle.

Advertisement

Overshown, 23, recorded 96 tackles (10 for losses) and four sacks in his final season at Texas in 2022.

"He's had an incredible camp," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "Seems like we talked about him every other day."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The injury to Stephens occurred when a Seahawks defensive lineman clipped the side of his left knee while he was running a crossing pattern.

Stephens, 23, was undrafted out of Louisiana. He led the Cowboys with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against Jacksonville.

—Field Level Media